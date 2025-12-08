UPND CATHOLIC MINISTERS URGED TO DEFEND THE CATHOLIC FAITH – HON. STEPHEN KAMPYONGO





Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament and Catholic parliamentarian Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has called on Cabinet Ministers in the UPND who profess the Catholic faith to remain committed to the Church’s teachings as they serve in government. He stressed that Catholic politicians must be ready to defend not only their faith but also their shepherds when they are attacked or ridiculed.





Hon. Kampyongo made these remarks in response to a group of Catholic Cabinet Ministers (calling themselves senior catholics) who held a press briefing to counter the position taken by the Catholic Church, as a member of the Oasis Forum, in calling for the withdrawal of Bill 7. He emphasized that while service in government is temporary, one’s Catholic identity endures for life.





Speaking during the Advent Season—a period of repentance and preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ—Hon. Kampyongo urged Catholics, especially those in politics, to seek reconciliation and remain steadfast in their faith.

©Lumen TV-Z