UPND CHALLENGED TO STOP INTERFERING IN PATRIOTIC FRONT INTERNAL AFFAIRS





By Pride Nyirenda



ASPIRING Luanshya Mayor Mulenga Chakulya has welcomed remarks by Luanshya Mayor Dr Charles Mulenga urging all political players to maintain peace as the country heads toward the 13 August 2026 general and presidential elections. He said peace must be upheld before, during, and after elections to safeguard Zambia’s unity.





Mr. Chakulya also commended the Mayor for recognising the Patriotic Front as the country’s largest opposition party, noting that such acknowledgment is important in promoting inclusive politics and national cohesion.





However, he challenged the governing party to stop interfering in the internal affairs of the PF through the Office of the Luanshya Mayor, warning that such actions risk undermining public confidence in the credibility of the electoral process.





Mr.Chakulya emphasised that democracy demands a free and fair election in August 2026, with the Patriotic Front participating fully under its rightful leadership, adding that Zambia’s democratic integrity depends on open and fair political competition.



RoanFM Newsroom