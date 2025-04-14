UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Date: 14th April, 2025.



UPND COMMENDS CHALIMBANA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS FOR THEIR SOLIDARITY AND SUPPORT TOWARDS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





The UPND wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the students of Chalimbana University who paid a solidarity visit to the UPND Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat, following the visit by His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, to their institution.



Speaking on behalf of the UPND Secretary General, Hon. Batuke Imenda, the party is greatly encouraged by the commendable gesture from the student body, which reflects not only appreciation for the President’s ongoing efforts in transforming the education sector but also a clear understanding of the long-term vision of the New Dawn Government.





We acknowledge and appreciate the students’ recognition of President Hichilema’s bold steps in:



1. Personally, visiting Chalimbana University to appreciate the realities and challenges faced by students and staff alike — a clear demonstration of servant leadership.



2. Reinstating meal allowances for university students — an initiative that speaks to the government’s commitment to student welfare, academic success, and the link between nutrition and education.





3. Implementing free education — a game-changing policy that has made it possible for thousands of learners, including those who completed Grade 12 in 2022, 2023, and 2024, to access higher education and enroll in institutions like Chalimbana University.



4. Investing in infrastructure at Chalimbana University — including the construction of 10 staff houses, new lecture theatres, additional classrooms, and upgrading water and sanitation systems to ensure a conducive and dignified learning environment.





5. Providing skills training through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursaries, which have already empowered over 200,000 youths through vocational training in areas such as carpentry, welding, bricklaying, artisanal mining, and agriculture.



The Party also notes the unique challenges faced by Chalimbana University students due to its rural setting, where alternative accommodation is scarce. The UPND remains committed to addressing these infrastructure gaps to ensure equal opportunities for students in all corners of the country.





We echo the students’ sentiments that proper staff accommodation will enhance lecture delivery and overall academic quality, and assure them that the New Dawn Government is unwavering in its dedication to holistic development — in education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and beyond.



The UPND values and respects the voice of the youth and students in our governance process. Their support energizes our commitment to build a more inclusive, educated, and prosperous Zambia.





Once again, we thank the students of Chalimbana University for their unity, discipline, and message of hope. Together, we will continue moving forward.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director

On behalf of the UPND Secretary General, Hon. Batuke Imenda



©️ UPND Media Team