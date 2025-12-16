UPND COMMENDS MPS FOR PATRIOTIC SUPPORT OF BILL NO. 7



The United Party for National Development (UPND) warmly congratulates UPND Members of Parliament, Independent MPs, Patriotic Front (PF) MPs, and other opposition MPs who demonstrated patriotism, courage, and political maturity by voting in support of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.





By rising above partisan interests and choosing the national good over political convenience, you affirmed that the Constitution of Zambia belongs to all citizens and must evolve to reflect the country’s democratic aspirations and future needs.





Your collective support for Bill No. 7 underscores a shared commitment to progressive constitutional reforms that promote inclusivity for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and other marginalised groups, while strengthening governance, accountability, and constitutional clarity.





This historic vote will be remembered as a moment when leadership, unity of purpose, and statesmanship prevailed. It demonstrated that meaningful national progress is possible when leaders work together across political lines.





The UPND salutes all Members of Parliament who supported this transformative Bill and encourages continued cooperation in advancing reforms that will move Zambia forward.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director