UPND MEDIA STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND CONDEMNS MAKEBI ZULU’S IRRESPONSIBLE ATTACKS OVER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S POSSIBLE ATTENDANCE AT FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BURIAL





Lusaka, Sunday — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has noted with deep concern the continued and unwarranted public statements by lawyer Makebi Zulu regarding the possible attendance of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema at the burial of the late Sixth Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Mr. Zulu’s persistent commentary on this solemn national matter is both irresponsible and suspicious, creating unnecessary tension and public anxiety. It is unusual and troubling for anyone to repeatedly object to the sitting Head of State fulfilling his constitutional and ceremonial responsibilities to honour a former Head of State. Such conduct raises legitimate questions about what Mr. Zulu knows or seeks to conceal from the Zambian people.





Let it be made clear that once a funeral is declared a State Funeral, the participation of the sitting President is not a matter of choice, it is a constitutional duty and a national obligation. The President’s presence represents the unity and continuity of the Republic, and such occasions transcend political affiliations or personal egos. National interest must always rise above individual sentiments.





It is therefore immoral and reckless for Mr. Zulu to continue politicising a solemn moment of national mourning. On one hand, he preaches reconciliation and unity, yet on the other, he issues divisive, disrespectful, and misleading remarks against the Head of State. This double standard exposes his lack of sincerity, maturity, and respect for the national healing process.





The UPND views Mr. Zulu’s continued attacks on President Hichilema as acts of malice and political opportunism, disguised under the pretext of legal commentary. Let it be known that we will no longer remain silent as he attempts to tarnish the President’s image or undermine public confidence in the presidency during a period when the nation must stand together in grief and respect.





Moving forward, any further disparaging remarks made by Mr. Zulu will be treated as personal political attacks. Our responses will be directed specifically at him in that capacity, not at the former First Family, whom we continue to hold in high esteem and compassion during this difficult time.





We are also fully aware of Mr. Zulu’s political ambitions, but he must be reminded that he was rejected by his own constituency during the 2021 parliamentary elections. Leadership begins with humility and respect. If your own community has lost confidence in you, how do you expect the wider nation to believe in your message? Before positioning himself as a moral authority on national matters, Mr. Zulu should first reconcile with his own people and rebuild the trust he lost.





Mr. Zulu’s actions portray desperation rather than principle. He would do well to reflect on his conduct, embrace civility, and learn that responsible citizenship involves building unity, not division. The UPND remains committed to fostering a culture of mutual respect, dialogue, and peace, values that define our democracy.





As Zambia prepares to lay to rest a former Head of State, we call upon all citizens to rise above politics and honour this moment with dignity, reflection, and unity. This is a time for collective remembrance, not political point-scoring.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director