UPND CONFIRMS CANDIDATES FOR LIUWA, KALABO CENTRAL & KALABO SOUTH



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced its parliamentary candidates for the three constituencies in Kalabo District ahead of the upcoming general elections.





For Liuwa Constituency, the party has retained Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, the former Member of Parliament and Minister of Finance and National Planning, to defend the seat on the UPND ticket.





In the newly created Kalabo South Constituency, the party has adopted Chinga Miyutu, the former Member of Parliament for Kalabo Central, to contest the new seat.





For Kalabo Central Constituency, UPND has introduced a new face, Munaluna Nyambe, who will carry the party’s flag in the race for the parliamentary seat.





The announcement sets the stage for a competitive campaign across Kalabo as all three constituencies prepare to elect their representatives in parliament.





Residents in Liuwa, Kalabo Central, and Kalabo South will now be watching closely as the candidates begin engaging communities ahead of the polls.



NB: This is according to information circulation across social media platforms.



Kalabo News