UPND COPPERBELT YOUTH CHAIRPERSON CONDEMNS INDEPENDENCE DAY DISRUPTIONS, CALLS  FOR PEACE AND UNITY

UPND COPPERBELT YOUTH CHAIRPERSON CONDEMNS INDEPENDENCE DAY DISRUPTIONS, CALLS FOR PEACE AND UNIT





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Wallen Hinyama has condemned the disruptions that occurred during the Independence Day celebrations, attributing the unrest to deliberate actions by some youths affiliated with opposition political parties.





Mr. Hinyama alleged that certain individuals intentionally absented themselves from the festivities and were reportedly sponsored to incite violence.





He noted that since the UPND assumed office four years ago, public spaces have become markedly safer, enabling citizens to go about their activities without fear or intimidation.





He commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his consistent advocacy for peace and unity, urging Zambians to uphold the prevailing atmosphere of calm.





Addressing internal matters, Mr. Hinyama confirmed that UPND youths involved in the incident were reprimanded to reinforce the party’s commitment to discipline and peaceful conduct.





He has since encouraged young people to avoid unnecessary disruptions during national events and to contribute positively to unity and development.

