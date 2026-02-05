By CIC Editors



CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS



UPND COUNCILOR WHO WANTS ACC TO APPEAL LIVINGSTONE MAYOR’S CASE AGAIN INSISTING SHE’S GUILTY.





This is where the distinction between UPND and PF comes in when it comes to togetherness and unity, unlike PF who can go head to head protecting and defending their own, UPND are special breeds you are on your own.

We followed the judgement and recorded every word and sentence the case as the law says the burden of proof lies in the prosecution team from the very beginning to the end if they are to secure a conviction. Unlike moral stories you can’t sue someone for stealing a Mark X when you are invited to provide evidence you bring the evidence of Benz that got lost which is also not yours or directly connected to you and expect the court to give you the conviction no.

This judgment of The People vs Constance Nalishebo Muleabai underscores the importance of ensuring that charges align with the factual matrix revealed through inquiry. In other words, the charges framed must match the evidence; any misalignment may be fatal if not amended at an appropriate stage of the proceedings. Case Citation: The People v Constance Nalishebo Muleabai (SC/FC/02/25) [2026] ZMSUB 1 (2 February 2026).





This case dragged on to the very depth of investigation and if justice according to Councilor Kandala is to go by he was free to join as the friends of the court or as a state witness if at all he has any fresh evidence other than the ones the courts were dealing with. This is not justice in inquiry but hatred against a person he wishes to succeed as a Mayor of Livingstone with other aspiring candidates. The case itself is suspicious was it an agenda that she must be convicted at whatever cost? if that is the case they should bring fresh charges and take her on.





Let’s talk about politics for a while, who exactly gets to comment on a judgement of this nature from the ruling party? A councilor of the same party in the same council with interest in becoming the very mayor. In the last 24 hours radio programs are being sponsored in Livingstone to speak against the mayor, Facebook pages, profanity interviews to the press and so on. The target may be the mayor of Livingstone and dislike for her politically but the reality in the grand scheme or things is the entire party from the president and entire establishment being in ridicule.





The talks now shift from Constance Nalishebo to the very party councilor Kandala is serving and wants an adoption for the mayoral seat this August is this how you do things from your own party. Talking about bad manners can be overstated because this is the councilor that has sued Livingstone council and has low ratings in his ward with many complaining against him and so on.

The court acquitted the mayor there is a channel one can present to petition the judgement if they so which but tussling each other in the media like this from the same party we are afraid this is personal that can be traced from the entire case bring a setup as the saying goes “to face a politician be ready to face politics to it’s logical conclusion”.

Anyone commenting is free on the matter but Councilor Kandala featuring on the front page head on raises the stakes way higher than normal exposing one naked truth how divided Livingstone politics is and the court was seen as a medium to settle such scores but courts operate differently.





You can’t present a case of Missing Mark X car only to provide evidence of Benz car or Mitsubishi car no they are all cars yes but they are not the same stipulated in the charge sheet, charge sheet case must align with evidence line by line then you will get justice.

Now that the matter is out of court the battle lines are now officially drawn and this platform will pay attention to the drama that awaits the tourist capital ahead of August general elections. Sides are being drawn everyone is taking positions the mayor must understand that people after her seat will go to any length to drag her down. She may have won the court case but the biggest war has just begun the only question is , IS SHE READY?



CIC PRESS TEAM