UPND CRITICIZES NGOCC FOR U-TURNING ON BILL 7



The UPND has criticized the Non-governmental Gender Organizations Coordinating Council -NGOCC- for advocating for the withdrawal of bill 7 of 2025.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning where 4 members of the opposition Patriotic Front joined the party, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says it is surprising that NGOCC u-turned on the process despite having supported it during women’s day celebrations in Kasama.





Mr. Imenda has urged citizens not to be swayed by alleged falsehoods especially from the opposition and other civil society organizations, which do not mean well and have failed to recognize the UPND’s significant efforts to stabilize the country.





At the same briefing, friends of bally student, a student group from various institutions of higher learning representative Albert Manjelonje backed bill 7 for promotion of inclusivity in government.



Meanwhile, the clergy in Ndola is calling on Members of Parliament to engage with stakeholders and listen to their concerns regarding the proposed constitutional amendment number 7 of 2025, rather than rushing to pass it without broad consensus.





Speaking on the sidelines on the town hall meeting with the Law Association of Zambia-LAZ in Ndola today on constitutional law, cyber law and human rights, organizing committee member and city chapel reverend, Chilekwa Mulenga, is disappointed that none of Ndola’s four members of parliament have convened a town hall meeting to educate constituents on the proposed amendments.





Reverend Mulenga has questioned whether the current approach to constitutional reform can be considered “people-driven,” emphasizing the need for inclusive and participatory processes.





He has warned that the government’s approach may impact public trust in institutions and the political process.



PN