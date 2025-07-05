UPND DELEGATION VISITS GUANGZHOU SMART CITY OPERATION CENTER TO APPRECIATE CHINA’S URBAN INNOVATION



Guangzhou, China – 5 July 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) delegation led by Secretary General Batuke Imenda have visited the Guangzhou Smart City Operation Center as part of their ongoing official visit to the People’s Republic of China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).





The visit was a key highlight in the delegation’s programme in Guangdong Province, aimed at exploring innovative urban management systems and smart city technologies that could inspire Zambia’s own developmental aspirations.





Understanding that government policies in Zambia are partly informed by Political Party manifestos, this exploration was particularly important for the UPND Secretary General.





The Guangzhou Smart City Operation Center, often referred to as the “brain” of the city, is a cutting-edge hub that integrates big data, artificial intelligence, and real-time information to manage urban operations such as traffic control, transportation, emergency response, environmental monitoring, and public services delivery.





The UPND delegation engaged in a briefing with city officials and technology experts who shared case studies on smart mobility, waste management, citywide surveillance, and integrated command systems.

Particular attention was given to how citizen data is used to inform policy and respond rapidly to urban challenges.





Speaking after the tour, Mr. Imenda commended China’s smart city model as a progressive and visionary approach to urban management, highlighting its relevance to Zambia’s development goals.





He noted that the integration of digital infrastructure and intelligent systems offers critical lessons on enhancing service delivery, promoting accountability, and improving the quality of life for citizens.





“This visit has been an eye-opener. We’ve seen firsthand how digital systems can make cities more efficient, responsive, and sustainable. For Zambia, this experience is a strong reminder of the importance of embracing smart technologies as we modernize our urban centres and promote decentralization,” Mr. Imenda said.





He emphasized the role of information technology in enhancing urban governance, citing its usefulness in tracking public transport systems, monitoring passenger flow, and curbing crime and violence in cities. He urged Zambia’s local authorities to adopt e-governance platforms to improve public service delivery and revenue collection.





Describing Guangzhou as a dynamic commercial hub, Mr. Imenda said the city’s advanced level of digital integration is impressive and serves as a model for Zambia. He added that e-governance is not only a tool for efficiency but also a critical instrument in fighting corruption and promoting transparency in public administration.





The visit is part of a broader programme that includes field visits and policy exchanges across key provinces in China. It also aligns with the UPND’s broader vision of leveraging digital transformation and international cooperation to drive sustainable development in Zambia.





The UPND delegation is expected to continue its engagements in Yunnan and Beijing provinces, with planned sessions on rural revitalization, the Belt and Road Initiative, grassroots governance, and participation in the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Conference.



©️ UPND Media Team