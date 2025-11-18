UPND  DISMISSES FUGITIVE PF SPOKESPERSON EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S FALSE AND BASELESS CLAIMS TO SADC

UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR MARK SIMUUWE DISMISSES FUGITIVE PF SPOKESPERSON EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S FALSE AND BASELESS CLAIMS TO SADC





LUSAKA, November 18, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to strongly refute and dismiss the false, misleading, and politically motivated claims made by fugitive Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity, in his letter to the Southern African Development Community (SADC).



Mwamba’s allegations that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the 2026 general elections are baseless, dishonest, and a desperate attempt to mislead regional and international partners for political sympathy.





It is unfortunate that Mwamba and his colleagues continue to distort facts instead of reflecting on the PF’s own record, a legacy marked by lawlessness, political violence, corruption, and suppression of media freedoms, which the Zambian people decisively rejected in 2021.





Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia has made tremendous progress in restoring the rule of law, expanding democratic space, and promoting media freedom. Never in recent history have opposition parties, civil society organisations, and the media operated as freely and independently as they do today.





1. ON FREEDOM OF ASSEMBLY AND EXPRESSION



The UPND government has directed the Zambia Police Service to operate professionally and impartially. The application of the Public Order Act is strictly guided by public safety considerations, not political bias. Government remains committed to reforming this law in line with modern democratic values.





Under the PF, several media houses were shut down, journalists were harassed, and opposition rallies violently disrupted. Under the UPND, not a single media house has been closed, and both public and private media are operating freely without fear of intimidation or political interference.

Zambia’s improving democratic record has been recognized internationally. Afrobarometer’s democracy index places Zambia among the most democratic countries in Africa, a reflection of growing investor confidence and an improved governance environment.





The PF’s record of extra-judicial killings, including those of Lawrence Banda, Nsama Nsama, Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimunzila, Joseph Kaunda, and Grazier Matapa, remains a dark stain on Zambia’s political history, one this administration is determined never to repeat.





2. ON LAW ENFORCEMENT AND THE JUDICIARY



Law enforcement agencies in Zambia operate independently and follow due process. The ongoing fight against corruption is not politically driven but grounded in transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The judiciary continues to function freely and professionally, delivering judgments across political lines, clear evidence of its independence and institutional integrity.





3. ON APPOINTMENTS AND GOVERNANCE



Appointments to public office under President Hichilema are merit-based, inclusive, and reflective of Zambia’s diversity. The UPND government has deliberately promoted national unity and professionalism across all institutions.

For the first time, Zambia has a balanced Cabinet representing all provinces, with significant inclusion of youths and women, even in areas where the UPND did not win elections. This approach has replaced PF’s pattern of regional favoritism and exclusion.







4. ON THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA (ECZ)



The ECZ is an independent constitutional body, and any suggestion that President Hichilema has interfered with its operations is false. On the contrary, this government has strengthened institutional independence to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in 2026.





Unlike under the PF, where voter registration was manipulated and suspended in opposition strongholds, the UPND has upheld the constitutional right of every citizen to register and participate in elections without interference.



5. ON PF INTERNAL CONFLICTS



The ongoing disputes within the PF are purely internal matters. The UPND and government have no involvement in their leadership struggles. Attempts by Mwamba to blame the State or President Hichilema for PF’s disunity are false and intended to divert attention from their self-inflicted collapse.





6. ON THE RULE OF LAW AND PEACE



Zambia remains one of Africa’s most peaceful and democratic nations. President Hichilema’s leadership is anchored on peace, tolerance, and respect for the Constitution, principles recognized across SADC and beyond.





It is ironic that Mwamba, who faces criminal charges in Zambia, now seeks to disguise his personal legal challenges as political persecution. He was neither under arrest nor under restriction when he fled the country. His decision to abscond from the judicial process reflects a disregard for both domestic and international law.





The UPND assures both SADC and the international community that Zambia’s democracy is thriving. The government continues to uphold constitutionalism, safeguard human rights, and ensure that the 2026 general elections will be peaceful, transparent, and credible





Mwamba’s letter represents nothing more than political theatrics, designed to divert attention from the PF’s loss of credibility and deep internal divisions. Zambia has moved forward, and under President Hichilema’s leadership, it will continue on a path of democratic growth, economic stability, and lasting peace.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director

Lusaka, Zambia