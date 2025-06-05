UPND DISMISSES KEVIN FUBE’S LEGAL THREATS AS “LAUGHABLE AND MISGUIDED”



Lusaka, June 5, 2025 — The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has come out strongly against Independent Member of Parliament Kevin Fube’s threat to take legal action over the constitution amendment process, describing his move as “laughable, misguided, and an abuse of court process.”





UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe issued a statement on Wednesday, responding to Mr. Fube’s 14-day ultimatum to the Attorney General to halt the ongoing Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 or face court action.





“No court has the authority to stop a constitution-making process that is grounded in law,” Mr. Simuuwe said. “Mr. Fube’s threats are not only premature but verge on an abuse of the judicial process.”





Mr. Simuuwe defended the government’s position, citing Article 62 of the Constitution, which vests legislative powers in Parliament, including the authority to amend the Constitution.





“Parliament cannot be barred from fulfilling its legislative responsibilities. That authority is clearly outlined in the Constitution. Any attempt to interfere with that process through the courts is not only futile but has already been rejected by precedent,” Mr. Simuuwe added.

He further challenged Fube to provide legal clarity on the basis of his threat.





“We urge Mr. Fube to cite the specific constitutional provision or piece of legislation he believes the Executive has violated. So far, he has offered no legal grounding for his claims, which remain baseless and politically motivated,” said Mr. Simuuwe.





The UPND emphasized that past attempts to block constitutional processes through the courts have been dismissed as frivolous and without merit, reinforcing the position that Parliament’s authority in this area is well established.





While acknowledging Fube’s right to approach the courts, the ruling party accused him of misusing the legal system for political theatre.





“This constitution-making process is being conducted within the bounds of the law. Misguided legal threats will not derail a reform agenda backed by the will of the people and the framework of the Constitution,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.





