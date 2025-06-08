PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE UPND DISMISSES NAKACHINDA’S CLAIMS ON LUNGU TRAVEL BAN AS MISLEADING AND PROVOCATIVE Lusaka, June 8, 2025 —

United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has dismissed as misleading and false the claims made by Patriotic Front (PF) faction Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda that the government imposed a travel ban on former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and only permitted him to travel for medical treatment in South Africa during the visit of the United Nations (UN) Rapporteur on Human Rights.

Mr. Simuuwe said that making irresponsible and malicious statements especially those known to be false amounts to serious provocation.

He emphasized that no circumstance, including a funeral, exempts anyone from accountability under the law, and warned that such falsehoods would be met with equal firmness by the UPND.

He further revealed that the government is aware of a letter being circulated by the PF, allegedly authored by Deputy to the Secret