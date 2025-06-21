UPND DISMISSES UN HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT



Lusaka, Zambia – June 20, 2025 – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has strongly dismissed a recent report by United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, which raised concerns over Zambia’s human rights record, including freedom of expression, digital rights, and the state of civic space.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe labeled the report as “lopsided, misdirected, lacking merit and seriousness,” adding that the findings do not reflect the reality on the ground.



“From a UPND political point of view, the report should not be taken seriously. It contains findings that are either true or false, but they have been published nonetheless,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Mr. Simuuwe defended Zambia’s existing legal framework, particularly cyber laws, arguing that such legislation is in line with international standards for digital rights and data protection.





He described it as ironic that the UN, an advocate for cyber law and human rights, would appear to condemn Zambia for enforcing laws that align with global best practices.





“The United Nations is a mother institution for cyber laws and human rights. This alleged report cannot be seen to glorify abuse of these laws. Zambia is on firm legal ground and is committed to protecting its sovereignty,” he added.





Mr. Simuuwe further noted that international confidence in Zambia’s human rights trajectory has been growing, citing the resumption of funding by the European Union and the United Kingdom as clear endorsements of the country’s democratic progress.





He also took issue with the report’s apparent omission of past human rights abuses under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, including incidents of extra-judicial killings.



“We are questioning the authorship and intent behind this report. It says nothing about documented abuses under the PF era, which makes its neutrality questionable,” he stated.





Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that Zambia, like many countries globally, has laws that criminalize sedition and hate speech, offences commonly flagged even by platforms like Facebook which uses cyber laws of the United States of America.





The UN report, released following a 10-day mission by Special Rapporteur Khan, warned that Zambia was “at a crossroads” on human rights and urged stronger legal and institutional reforms.





However, the UPND has pushed back, saying the report’s findings threaten to undermine the country’s sovereign right to legislate in line with its development goals and public security needs.



