UPND DISPLAYS STATESMANSHIP AS PF CADRES SHOW VIOLENT TENDENCIES AT MAYOR KOLALA’s BURIAL





Kasama-9th December, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



The burial of the late Kasama Mayor, Theresa Kolala, who passed away last week Friday, revealed a stark contrast in political conduct between Zambia’s leading parties–showcasing UPND’s maturity while exposing the persistent violent tendencies within sections of the Patriotic Front (PF).





Even in a moment meant for solemn reflection and unity, a group of unruly PF cadres attempted to disturb the peaceful atmosphere shortly before the official burial procession began. Their aggressive conduct, though quickly contained, served as a reminder that elements of disorder and intolerance still linger within the PF ranks.





In sharp contrast, leaders from the ruling UPND exhibited commendable calmness, dignity, and emotional intelligence. Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts, Elvis Nkandu MP, was seen engaging openly with senior PF figures Given Lubinda, Chitalu Chilufya, and Brian Mundubile, laughing and interacting warmly despite the disruptive behavior of some of their members.





The Republican Vice President, Her Honour Mutale Nalumango, further demonstrated mature leadership by personally greeting and conversing with PF leaders at the burial site.





Her gesture underscored the UPND’s commitment to fostering national unity, even when provoked by acts of indiscipline from the opposition.





While a handful of PF cadres attempted to taint the solemn event with unruliness, UPND leaders chose reconciliation over confrontation.





Their conduct not only preserved the dignity of the ceremony but also highlighted the stark difference between a party championing peace and one still struggling to detach itself from a culture of violence.



CIC PRESS TEAM