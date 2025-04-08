UPND GOVERNMENT CITED FOR BETRAYAL AND OPPRESSION

…as Dr M’membe expresses deep concern over the increasing suffering, injustice, and hopelessness faced by the Zambian people

Lusaka… Tuesday April 8, 2025

Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has criticized the UPND government of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, for failing to fulfill its promises and worsening the plight of ordinary Zambians.

Speaking as both a political leader and concerned citizen, Dr. M’membe expressed deep concern over the increasing suffering, injustice, and hopelessness faced by the Zambian people.

He said that the hopes raised during the UPND’s campaign—of a better life, reduced cost of living, and enhanced freedoms—had not only gone unmet, but had been “betrayed.”

According to Dr. M’membe, instead of alleviating poverty, the current regime had intensified it.

He stated that the prices of essential commodities had soared, jobs were scarce, and families across the nation were barely surviving.

He added that young people had been driven into despair due to lack of opportunities.

He further asserted that Zambia’s democratic space was shrinking, saying opposition leaders were being harassed, arrested, and humiliated for merely speaking out.

He described it as a “tragic irony” that a government that came to power on democratic promises had now resorted to intimidation and repression.

Dr. M’membe also paid tribute to the late Edith Nawakwi, President of the FDD, calling her passing a devastating loss.

He stated that she had endured political harassment in her final days, and urged the public to reflect on the injustice of her treatment.

Despite the criticism and concerns raised, Dr. M’membe conveyed a message of hope.

He said that the dream of a just and equal Zambia was still alive, and called on citizens to unite and continue the struggle for a nation where wealth benefits the many, not the few.

He concluded his address with a rallying call to action, stating that the Socialist Party and its supporters would not be silenced or intimidated.

He assured all Zambians who felt abandoned that they were seen, heard, and supported.

.“The struggle continues,” he declared, pledging to keep fighting for the liberation and dignity of all Zambians.