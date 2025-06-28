UPND Government Prioritization Does Not Align with Zambian Citizens’ Needs- Dr. Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa

UPND Government Prioritization Does Not Align with Zambian Citizens’ Needs



By Dr. Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa



While Zambians face significant challenges, including a high cost of living, high unemployment rates, prolonged load shedding, shortages of essential medicines in hospitals, insufficient funds to purchase maize from farmers, and inadequate resources to employ additional medical professionals, the government’s actions do not reflect a sense of urgency to address these pressing issues.





Instead, the government has initiated a constitution amendment process, which is a costly endeavor. The Justice Minister has been traveling throughout the country, incurring significant expenses for taxpayers, to promote a document that does not provide immediate relief to Zambians struggling with economic hardship. The funds allocated to this process could be better utilized to address critical needs, such as purchasing essential medicines for hospitals or acquiring maize from farmers etc. The Minister of Agriculture has stated that the government lacks the necessary funds to purchase all the maize from farmers. It is perplexing that the government did not prioritize these critical areas before embarking on the constitution amendment process. This decision raises concerns that the government’s primary motivation is to consolidate power and extend their stay in office, as they are aware that fair electoral practices would likely result in their defeat.



Furthermore, the government has announced that it lacks the funds to employ volunteer doctors, yet they intend to add almost 100 Members of Parliament to the existing number, an exercise that is more expensive than hiring 300 medical professionals.





In addition, the government has hired lawyers in South Africa to pursue legal action against the widow, children, and relatives of President Edgar Lungu, which is not only a costly endeavor but also raises concerns about empathy and humanity. The resources allocated to this pursuit could be better utilized to address pressing issues facing the nation. This action also places a significant financial burden on the Lungu family during their time of mourning.





It is noteworthy that President HH has chosen not to reside in the State House, instead opting to live in his private residence and incur taxpayer expenses for daily commuting. This decision is inconsistent with the government’s efforts to force the burial of President Lungu at Embassy Park.





Even if the government succeeds in their legal pursuit, it is uncertain whether the family will participate in the funeral proceedings. This raises questions about the dignity and motivations behind the government’s actions.





The government’s claims regarding load shedding have been inconsistent, with both the Minister of Information and the Energy Minister announcing reductions in load shedding hours by June, only to have the opposite occur. The actual load shedding hours have increased, resulting in only five hours of electricity instead of the previously announced seven hours.





While citizens continue to suffer, the government prioritizes the constitution amendment process and the pursuit of legal action against the Lungu family, rather than addressing the pressing needs of the nation. The government’s priorities seem to be focused on maintaining power, rather than alleviating the suffering of Zambian citizens.





It is questionable whether Zambians will reelect the UPND government in 2026. Reflecting on the past, I regret supporting this government in 2021, as they have demonstrated a lack of concern for the welfare of Zambian citizens. I apologize to those who warned me against supporting the UPND while they were in opposition. Your concerns have proven valid, and I have learned a valuable lesson. As the Bemba proverb states, “Ukwali nsoke takwafwile muntu,” which highlights the importance of heeding to people’s voice.