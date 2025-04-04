UPND GOVERNMENT SILENCE ON KAPATA, LUBINDA AND TASILA MUKULA SAGA IS WORRYING





April 4, 2025

Press Statement – For Immediate Release



A few years ago, News Diggers exposed a powerful Mukula cartel that robbed Zambia of billions of dollars, particularly affecting the people of Luapula Province, where this precious timber was illegally harvested. Instead of benefiting local communities, the proceeds were pocketed by a few corrupt senior officials in the previous PF government.





When confronted with these allegations, former ministers Given Lubinda and Jean Kapata attempted to silence the media by suing News Diggers. However, their legal action backfired, ultimately implicating themselves in wrongdoing. A court judgment passed months ago provided clear evidence of their abuse of authority. Yet, despite this, the UPND government has shown little interest in pursuing justice, raising serious concerns about its commitment to fighting corruption.





From the Mukula cartel scandal, we now hear that sugilite is being stolen. This is the result of the government’s failure to address corruption decisively. Had the Mukula cartel been properly prosecuted, those involved in the theft of sugilite would have been deterred by the fear of facing legal consequences.





Where Are Lubinda, Kapata, and Tasila Now? Since losing their court case, Lubinda, Kapata, and Tasila Lungu have gone silent on the matter. Gone is the enthusiasm they displayed when they tried to intimidate the media for exposing their corruption. It is also deeply troubling that discrepancies exist between the Mukula revenue figures declared by the PF administration and those reported by countries like China, where the timber was exported. Yet, no one has been held accountable.





I call upon the UPND government to act decisively and investigate these criminals. Additionally, I urge all traditional leaders, lawmakers, and civil society organizations in Luapula Province to demand justice. The communities where Mukula was stolen remain underdeveloped lacking basic infrastructure, clean drinking water, and job opportunities while those responsible for this plunder live in luxury.





UPND’s Pledge to Fight Corruption Must Be Upheld. While in opposition, the UPND was vocal about the Mukula scandal and promised to bring those responsible to justice. However, despite overwhelming evidence and the staggering financial losses suffered by the country, these cases have not received the attention they deserve. If the UPND government fails to act, it risks setting a dangerous precedent that could allow new corrupt actors to emerge under its administration.





Jean Kapata, in particular, committed serious offenses as Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. In Nyawa Chiefdom Kazungula District, she attempted to seize 100,000 hectares of land for Chinese nationals. This was another serious land scam by the PF administration. Fortunately, vigilant community members and traditional leaders resisted, preventing what would have been an outright land grab. The situation surrounding the exploitation of special wood and other natural resources was handled in a dubious manner.





In Nyawa chiefdom, had we, as locals and indigenous people, remained passive, we would have undoubtedly suffered the same fate as Luapula province. We had to step in and advise the chief about the long-term repercussions, which led to the halt of these plans. It saddens me to see that many of our elected leaders seem to prioritize personal gain and family interests, rather than serving the people. Day after day, they rush to cut deals for themselves, yet there is little to show for the community’s well-being.





It is shameful that individuals who once held public office would exploit their own people for personal gain.



Luapula Leaders, where Is your voice? The underdevelopment of Luapula Province is directly linked to the plundering of its natural resources by individuals like Lubinda, Kapata, and Tasila. Yet, civic leaders, traditional authorities, and elected representatives from the province have remained silent. Where is the outrage? Where is the demand for accountability?





Hon. Binwell Mpundu, MP for Nkana, has often spoken about Luapula’s lack of development, but has he addressed the root cause the blatant theft of Mukula by his former PF colleagues? This timber could have transformed the province, yet those responsible continue to enjoy impunity.





I challenge all Luapula MPs: Why are you silent on the Mukula cartel judgment? Are you protecting those who robbed your own people? Petition the government to act, or admit that your loyalties lie with the criminals rather than the communities you were elected to serve.





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other investigative bodies must break their silence. The exploitation of ZAFFICO and the illegal trade of Mukula under the PF administration are well-documented. Corruption whether past or present must not be tolerated. The government must prove its commitment to justice, or risk speculation that certain individuals within the current administration are protecting those involved in the scandal.





The people of Zambia demand answers. Those responsible for this grand theft must be prosecuted and held accountable. Justice must prevail.





Signed,



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

Amnesty International