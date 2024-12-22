UPND Government Will Do Anything to Remain in Power: Opposition Must Unite for Zambia’s Future- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

UPND Government Will Do Anything to Remain in Power: Opposition Must Unite for Zambia’s Future



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The current political climate in Zambia has taken a worrying turn. It is becoming increasingly clear that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), under President Hakainde Hichilema, is prepared to do whatever it takes to remain in power. This includes manipulating state machinery and institutions, undermining democratic processes, and silencing opposition voices that challenge their grip on power.





The time has come for all opposition parties and alliances to face a harsh reality: the UPND government’s determination to cling to power is stronger than ever, and unless they unite, Zambia could be trapped in a cycle of political oppression.



The UPND’s Undemocratic Tactics



From the recent political events, it’s evident that the UPND is willing to use every available tool, including state institutions, to maintain control. The abuse of power is no longer a mere suspicion—it’s a reality. The police, the judiciary, and other state agencies are increasingly being used as instruments of political maneuvering.





Whether it’s through orchestrating smear campaigns, discrediting the opposition, or suppressing dissent, the current government has shown a clear disregard for democratic values and the rule of law. It’s no secret that President Hichilema and his administration will stop at nothing to remain in power.



A Call for Unity Among Opposition Parties



The time for division is over. All opposition political parties and alliances need to put aside their personal interests, political differences, and ego-driven agendas. The stakes are too high for petty squabbles and individual ambitions to take precedence.





Zambia’s future depends on the opposition coming together to form a united front that can challenge the UPND’s grip on power. Now more than ever, it is crucial for opposition leaders to set aside their differences and work toward a common goal: securing Zambia’s democratic future and reclaiming the people’s power.





The Goal: Free Zambia from Autocratic Rule



The ultimate goal should be clear: to release Zambia from the automatic leadership of President Hichilema, who seems intent on consolidating power by any means necessary. The UPND’s blatant abuse of state resources to secure political advantage is a direct assault on the democratic freedoms of every Zambian citizen. If allowed to continue unchecked, this path will only lead to further erosion of Zambia’s democratic institutions, the rule of law, and basic human rights.





The UPND’s manipulation of state machinery isn’t just about elections; it’s about suppressing the very foundation of democracy. It is about ensuring that no political alternative can arise without facing intimidation, harassment, or outright interference from the state.





The People’s Power Must Prevail



The opposition’s responsibility is clear: to provide an alternative vision that resonates with the aspirations of the Zambian people. This isn’t about competing for political positions—it’s about defending democracy, fairness, and the rule of law. It’s about ensuring that every Zambian has the freedom to express themselves, to choose their leaders, and to live in a country where the government serves the people, not the other way around.





Unity among opposition parties isn’t just desirable; it’s essential for Zambia’s survival as a democratic nation. The sooner all opposition groups realize this, the better. The UPND is working tirelessly to maintain its grip on power, and the opposition must do the same to restore the principles of democracy and governance in Zambia.





Conclusion: A United Opposition is the Only Way Forward



The stakes have never been higher. If the opposition parties fail to unite, Zambia risks slipping further into an autocratic rule where the will of the people is disregarded in favor of political survival. The UPND’s willingness to use all means necessary to retain power is a direct threat to Zambia’s democratic future.





It is time for all opposition parties to put the country first. Personal ambitions and differences must take a back seat to the urgent need for unity. Only by coming together can the opposition form a credible force capable of challenging the UPND and ensuring that Zambia’s democracy remains intact.





The time for action is now. Zambia deserves better, and it is up to the opposition to provide that better future—one free from the manipulation and abuse of power by those in office.