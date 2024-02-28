UPND Govt has truly failed us and the continent at many levels- Fred M’membe

Our submission at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday did not reflect the position of the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and our historical stance against apartheid, against colonialism and genocide.

We yet again failed to cease the moment to stand for humanity. The UPND has truly failed us and the continent at many levels. Mr Hakainde Hichilema please, put this country and what we stand for first.

What our forefathers stood for. The reactions from the African continent and the rest of the world on the position taken by the UPND government tells it all. Twasebana!

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party