UPND Govt has truly failed us and the continent at many levels- Fred M’membe

Our submission at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday did not reflect the position of the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and our historical stance against apartheid, against colonialism and genocide.
We yet again failed to cease the moment to stand for humanity. The UPND has truly failed us and the continent at many levels. Mr Hakainde Hichilema please, put this country and what we stand for first.
What our forefathers stood for. The reactions from the African continent and the rest of the world on the position taken by the UPND government tells it all. Twasebana!
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Mr Mmembe you don’t even feel pity for yourself, everytime and day, it’s HH.!
Wukakomokapofye.
Look at your friend ecl everytime time he speaks it’s something else. You are also doing the same but umunenu mutendeka
Lyonse – all the time tamiposako namano. But ifunde will trap you one day- you will racng with the law till you will cross over it and it will one day deal with you.
Mr tax man
So he wanted zambia to side with hamaz. The goons started the war, Isreal is finishing it, by reclaiming even more of its God given holy land. Gas will be turned into a coastal province of Israeli. West Bank will be swallowed into Judea and Samaria provinces.
There will be no two states or a sovereign and independent Palestine.