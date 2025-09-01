UPND GOV’T IS TOO LIBERAL ON CHRISTIANITY – REV. SUMAILI

UPND GOV’T IS TOO LIBERAL ON CHRISTIANITY – SUMAILI



Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili, has called on government to demonstrate stronger political will in safeguarding Christian morals and values in the country





Speaking when she featured on Christian Voice’s Chatback program in Lusaka today, under the topic “The Moral Fabric of the Nation,” Rev. Sumaili emphasized the need for closer collaboration between government and the church to ensure that Christian values are clearly promoted and protected.





She expressed concern with what she described as government’s liberal approach to morality issues which are contributing to moral decay in Zambia.





“There is a need for government to be more resolute in upholding Christian values by publicly denouncing vices such as sodomy, rape, sexual perversion, corruption, and other immoral practices,” said Rev. Sumaili.





She further warned that increased liberalism could expose the country to more spiritual attacks, undermining the moral and social fabric of the nation.



Angel Kasabo



Credit: RCV News