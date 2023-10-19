UPND Govt You Need To Face The Reality Regarding Food Shortage: Is ZNS Distribution of Mealie Meal Sustainable?- Sikaile Sikaile

By Sikaile C. Sikaile.

UPND GOVERNMENT YOU NEED TO FACE THE REALITY REGARDING FOOD SHORTAGE

Is ZNS Distribution of Mealie Meal Sustainable?

During the late 2021 into 2022 farming season, I advised the UPND government to rethink their agricultural policy and create initiatives encouraging ordinary farmers to venture into white maize production by providing a reasonable price. Although this advice seemed useless at the time, I can now see its impact haunting the government.

First and foremost, the maize issue in Zambia has been a political concern, frequently cited even during campaigns. This is crucial as maize is our staple food, and anyone aspiring for the presidency should explain their plans for securing the nation’s food supply.

In previous years, whenever there was a bumper harvest, us farmers lamented the greed of politicians who imposed low prices on our produce. Farming isn’t as easy as many in the cities think, especially when it comes to producing cheap mealie meal. We farmers go through a lot, and due to the lack of motivation from successive governments, farmers have been abandoning maize cultivation. This situation worsens when the cost of production becomes unbearable like it is now. Some might argue that the government provides seed packs for a single hectare, but many commercial or medium-scale farmers like us have to buy fertilizer on our own. Just this year my estimated number of bags for Fertilizer is 200 both D and urea. Do your mates and see how much the government gives.

As we approach the upcoming farming season, the UPND government needs to assure us farmers that even in the case of a bumper harvest, they will buy our maize for not less than K450 per 50kg. The government should also plan and communicate how they will manage the surplus, as farmers are often left vulnerable and exploited by millers and opportunistic buyers. The worst mistake the UPND government could make is purchasing maize for less than K450 next farming season or leave us farmers in the hands briefcase buyers. This would demoralize farmers and potentially lead to a maize shortage, causing more food insecurity.

As far as I’m concerned, the UPND government is comprised of educated individuals, and I’m certain they understand that the K280 price offered to us farmers this year doesn’t cover the production costs. It is a huge loss if we consider the efforts and time in production.

From my analysis, many people will grow maize this year, but they might be disappointed with the prices. Therefore, if you are a farmer considering this venture, explore alternative approaches to adding value to your maize in case the government decides to reduce or maintain the price at K280 per 50kg after the bumper harvest.

Currently, the government is attempting to help the situation by distributing through ZNS, but this isn’t a sustainable solution. We cannot simply sit back and believe we are genuinely assisting our citizens. What’s the solution? The president and his team should guarantee us farmers that a fair price, reflecting the actual production cost, will be implemented sooner or later. All we need is the assurance of a fair return for our increased production. It wouldn’t be a loss on the government even giving us at K550 per 50kg.

Why is the UPND government struggling in this sector?

There is a lack of innovation and an unwillingness to consider diverse perspectives that could boost production. I personally wrote to the ministers of agriculture and finance about how they could support passionate farmers with equipment to maximize production. For instance, if the government were to provide me with all the necessary equipment or financial support and specify a maize price, even if my profit margin is 20% until I repay the loan, I would be content. But the UPND government is depending on incompetent institutions like CEEC where for you to get a loan there are two things involved either you bribe or knows someone or someone politically connected pushes them. We cannot expect progress with such approach as a nation.The food shortage is a policy issue, and once the government listens to the perspectives of us farmers, it can be resolved. Like I always say I don’t charge for advice they’re free for those who want them.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Concerned farmer