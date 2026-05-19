UPND has adopted Stella Kasonde of Stella Kasonde Foundation for  Malole Constituency

Stella Kasonde of Stella Kasonde Foundation in Malole Constituency has been adopted to represent United Party for National Development ( UPND) in Malole Constituency of Mungwi District in Northern Province.

She writes:

I want to express my profound gratitude to the President and the entire UPND structure for placing their trust and confidence in my leadership. This is not a personal victory, but a collective call to service for the great people of Malole Constituency.





We are ready to work tirelessly, unite the constituency, and deliver a resounding victory for our party and the people i intend to serve. Thank you for this incredible opportunity.



Let us get to work!



Hon uMusepela



#MaloleConstituency

#ServiceToThePeople

#Leadership

#Gratitude