UPND HAS CALLED FOR THE ARREST OF OUR KABWATA CANDIDATE, LUBINDA

… As he says UPND government is a bunch of thieves. 1 km of road project will cost US$1.8 million.

Lusaka… Wednesday, December 29, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda has alleged that the UPND has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest party Kabwata candidate Clement Tembo.

Mr Lubinda said the UPND want Mr Tembo to be arrested for unknown offenses.

He said it is shocking that all this while the UPND have been quiet now that Mr Tembo is contesting Kabwata by elections they want him arrested.

The acting President said the former ruling party will not be intimidated by UPND maneuvers.

Mr Lubinda also urged the candidate not to be scared of whatever the UPND are planning to do.

“Let me advice you our candidate, do not be afraid with this moves by UPND. It will not go anywhere.

They know that you are a threat in this by election, this is why they want to intimidate you,” he said.

Mr Lubinda however said even when Mr Tembo will be arrested the party will continue campaigning until the end campaigns on January 19, 2022.

“This happened in Lusangazi where our candidate Patrick Banda was arrested but despite that we continued campaigning,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Lubinda said the UPND are a bunch of thieves.

He said the concession they have signed with a South Africa non profitable NGO is total theft.

He said it is shocking that the UPND want to do road project of about 2200 km at a cost of US$3.7 billion.

He said this means 1 km will cost about US$1.8 million which has never happened in the history of Zambia.

“They called as names that we are thieves and Zambians believed. 1 km under PF was costing US$1 million but them it will cost US$ 1.8 million. Who thieves,its them,” he said.