UPND Has Delivered on Its 10-Point Plan, Says Annie Namonga Campaign Manager

The campaign manager for United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring Member of Parliament for Mbala Central, Annie Namonga, says the ruling party has successfully fulfilled the commitments outlined in its 10-Point Plan during its first five-year term in office from 2021 to 2026.

Speaking during the Hard Talk programme hosted by Pastor Martin Mwamba on Radio Luswepo FM, the campaign manager Abraham Bambala said the UPND government inherited a struggling economy but has since implemented major reforms that have transformed key sectors of the country.

Mr. Bambala cited the introduction of free education as one of the government’s most significant achievements, stating that thousands of children who had dropped out of school due to financial constraints have returned to classrooms. He added that the recruitment of teachers and health workers has improved service delivery in schools and health facilities across the country.

The campaign manager also pointed to the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), saying the unprecedented allocation has empowered communities to undertake development projects previously impossible under lower funding levels. He said many constituencies have benefited from classroom construction, health infrastructure, skills bursaries, and youth empowerment initiatives.

On job creation, Mr. Bambala argued that the government’s investments in mining, agriculture, and infrastructure development have created employment opportunities while laying a foundation for long-term economic growth. He acknowledged that unemployment remains a challenge but noted that the government has put in place policies aimed at attracting both local and foreign investment.

Addressing concerns over the rising cost of living, he admitted that many citizens continue to face economic hardships but attributed some of the challenges to global economic pressures, climate-related shocks, and the debt burden inherited by the government. He maintained that economic fundamentals have improved and that the benefits of ongoing reforms will increasingly be felt by ordinary citizens.

On governance and corruption, the campaign manager said the UPND administration has demonstrated a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. He stated that anti-corruption institutions have been allowed to operate independently and that public resources are being managed more responsibly than before.

Responding to questions on agriculture, he said government interventions have supported farmers through improved access to markets, farming inputs, and extension services. He added that more work is needed to promote value addition and agro-processing in rural areas to create jobs and increase incomes for farmers.

Looking ahead to the 2026 General Elections, the campaign manager urged voters to support Annie Namonga and the UPND, arguing that continuity in leadership will ensure that development programmes already underway are completed and expanded.

He said Ms. Namonga’s vision for Mbala Central includes improving access to clean water, strengthening healthcare services, empowering youths and women, and ensuring that government policies translate into tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.