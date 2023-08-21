UPND HAS FAILED ECONOMICALLY, SECURITY WISE – UNIP

By Elias Limwanya

Zambia’s first governing party, UNIP, has described the country’s security as worrisome following the arrest of some suspected gold scammers at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport last week.

UNIP National Chairman, Robert Mukengami, says it is the first time in Zambia’s history that a sensitive place like an airport has witnessed such a case, a situation he says calls for concern, saying the country is not different from other countries ravaged by war.

Last week, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested 14 individuals in connection with the ongoing fake gold scandal which also involved the seizure of two aircraft.

Among those arrested, nine are foreign nationals and five are Zambians.

But, Mukengami wonders why all of a sudden the country is witnessing such organized crime despite having highly trained security personnel who he feels could have done better to prevent it in safeguarding the country.

And commenting on the country’s economic and political situation, Mukengami says that the New Dawn Government has lamentably failed to deliver on its campaign promise of bettering peoples’ lives.

He tells Byta FM Zambia News that the fact that mealie meal prices have increased, it is impossible for the government to bring it down because it has no capacity to do so.

The UNIP National Chairman notes that it is unfortunate that Zambians were now wallowing in poverty when they gave the UPND sympathy votes in the last general election with the hope of improving their lives.

Last week during a public address, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema called for patience among Zambians adding that his government was making strides in dressing the economy.

