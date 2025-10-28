UPND HAS FAILED ZAMBIANS, 2026 WILL BE A TURNING POINT – NJOBVU



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has said that the growing number of people declaring interest to contest the 2026 presidential elections is a clear indication that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government have failed to meet the expectations of Zambians.





Speaking during the Monday edition of “Chat Back” on Radio Christian Voice, Njobvu said the ruling party has lost public confidence due to unfulfilled promises, poor governance, and the recycling of leaders who have run out of ideas.





“The rise in presidential aspirants is a reflection of people’s frustration. Zambians are tired of the same promises and lack of tangible results,” Njobvu said.

“The UPND has failed because it continues to rely on old faces who should have been retired a long time ago. These are leaders who have nothing new to offer.”





Njobvu added that the country needs a radical and innovative leader capable of uniting the nation and steering Zambia toward a new economic and political direction. He warned that continuing with the UPND in power would be “political suicide,” urging citizens to seek fresh and neutral leadership.





“Zambia needs a neutral person to preside over national matters, especially in handling the ongoing political fights between the UPND and the Patriotic Front,” he said.

“We must avoid voting for PF-aligned candidates as that would be equally suicidal they would only seek revenge instead of rebuilding the nation.”





The outspoken opposition leader further called on Zambians to analyze political candidates carefully, saying some aspirants are driven by personal gain and corruption rather than national interest.





“Some of these people offering themselves for leadership have corruption in their blood. Others are motivated by revenge, not service,” he warned.





Meanwhile, Njobvu has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the ongoing voter registration exercise until December to give more citizens an opportunity to register.





He said the low voter turnout observed so far could be attributed to growing public disappointment with the UPND’s performance, which has left many people feeling disillusioned about participating in the electoral process.





“Zambians are disappointed because the UPND made too many promises but delivered very little. Some people now think registering as a voter is a waste of time,” Njobvu stated.



“But I want to assure the people that we are different. I am offering myself to serve this country with integrity and vision. We must go and register to vote so we can end these problems in 2026.”





Njobvu emphasized that the 2026 general elections will be a turning point for Zambia, calling on citizens to rally behind a new generation of leadership focused on innovation, accountability, and unity.



©️ KUMWESU | October 27, 2025