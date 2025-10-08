UPND Has No Moral Right to Talk About Tribalism- Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

UPND Has No Moral Right to Talk About Tribalism



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) should be the last political entity in Zambia to lecture anyone about tribalism. Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the country has witnessed the most blatant form of ethnic favoritism and systematic exclusion in the last four years — a complete betrayal of the “One Zambia, One Nation” spirit that once united our people.





It is ironic — if not outright hypocritical — for UPND deputy national spokesperson Elvis Nkandu to accuse former PF Secretary General Hon. Mumbi Phiri of being divisive when his own party has institutionalized tribalism at every level of governance.





The truth, which every Zambian knows but few dare to say aloud, is that UPND’s recruitment, appointments, and promotions in the civil service have been heavily tilted towards one region.





From the State House to key parastatals, many qualified citizens perceived to have been employed under the PF government were dismissed or demoted, replaced by those sharing ethnic or regional ties with the ruling elite.





Under Hakainde Hichilema’s watch, “One Zambia, One Nation” has quietly been replaced by a silent motto within the corridors of power — “only a Tonga can replace a Tonga.”

This is not the Zambia our founding fathers fought for.





Even more telling is the silence of UPND officials such as Hon. Elvis Nkandu and others when citizens raised genuine concerns about tribally biased appointments at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Zambians across the country questioned why key positions at the Commission were dominated by individuals from one ethnic group — yet Nkandu, who now wants to sound like a champion of unity, remained completely mute.





Similarly, when qualified officers at ZESCO were purged and replaced largely by individuals from one tribal grouping, Nkandu was as silent as frozen water in the fridge — unmoved, unconcerned, and indifferent to the cries of national imbalance.Today, the same man wishes to lecture others on national unity? That is the height of hypocrisy.





When Hon. Phiri made her statement, it was a political observation of what many Zambians see daily — a clear pattern of exclusion. Yet, instead of addressing this uncomfortable truth, Nkandu rushed to issue a self-righteous statement pretending to defend unity.





If he truly believes in “One Zambia, One Nation,” why was he silent when public offices became echo chambers of tribal appointments? Why was he quiet when competent officers were purged simply for being perceived as “PF” or “from the wrong region”?





Nkandu and his party should remove the speck from their own eye before accusing others. The UPND has turned tribalism, nepotism, and favoritism into a government agenda — and no amount of public relations spin will erase that fact.





True unity is not preached; it is practised. And as long as appointments, opportunities, and privileges are distributed based on tribe rather than merit, UPND has lost the moral ground to talk about national unity.