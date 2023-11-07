UPND has now become an unhinged demon, a delirious political creature, out of control and dangerous- Dr Canisius BANDA

THE WRATH OF THE GODS

[The Irrefutable Case Of The UPND And Its Cognitive Failure]

Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat.

The United Party for National Development [UPND], the ruling political party in Zambia, is now no longer compos mentis, it is now devoid of the required thinking for governing a country, Zambia.

The UPND has now become an unhinged demon, a delirious political creature, out of control and dangerous.

Frenzied, it is now devouring it’s very basis, our Republican Constitution.

In its altered state of mind, the UPND, seeing Zambia’s Republican Constitution as a leash, and not as a protector of its own existence and liberties, but as a hindrance to its self-preservation, it has now shredded this sacrosanct document to pieces.

The rule of law has ceased to exist in Zambia.

Zambia has now degenerated into a lawless jungle where each citizen has to defend himself and only the fittest should survive.

What was illegal has now become legal, and what was legal has now become illegal.

Zambia is now a failed State.

Nearly every public institution has now been adulterated and weaponized against law and order, the rule of law and democracy.

Teeming with pestilences, everything that the UPND now touches becomes rabid and deranged.

From its rotten womb of these pestilences, the UPND has now given birth to the monstrosity that is Miles SAMPA, an embodiment of illegality, a weaponized citizen and puppet who is now wreaking havoc on Zambia’s rule of law and democracy.

Beware of the demons we create.

It seems a dark comedy that causes me to want to laugh, but instead, it stirs rage within me and other nationalists, because it is a tragedy by all accounts which threatens the integrity of an entire nation, our Zambia.

The corrupt tentacles of the UPND have altered the sanity of the Registrar of Societies.

The corrupt tentacles of the UPND have caused illness in the Zambia Police Service making it to behave in an illegal manner as it now promotes and protects vermin and the destruction of constitutional democracy.

The corrupt tentacles of the UPND have now reached parliament, that once august house, causing it to fester division, causing it to brazenly breach Zambia’s Republican Constitution, and create such gross disorder never seen before in all the three republics of Zambia.

The corrupt tentacles of the UPND have now caused putridness to issue forth from the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation [ZNBC], a media house owned by the people.

Like a deranged spouse, ZNBC is now cheating the very people that sustain it.

Dabbling in things devilish, it is now a fallen institution, guilty of deceiving citizens, a crime so grave, against all ethics, and the Republic, which in a country governed by sanity and by the rule of law would lead to the immediate dissolution of its board.

Heads would roll.

In olden days, such heinous crimes, for their odiousness, were met by death by hanging.

But alas, sanity has left the land. Required cognition has departed our government. The heads that must roll are already roiled in a state of corruption.

As if to digress, it is indeed ironical, hurtful and a shame that the same whites we chased for us to re-attain our independence are the same whites today funding our commemoration of Independence Day.

As a people, what have we become?

You see, to govern is to control. And the suffix -ment means mental.

Government then means mind control.

But then when a ruling party is no longer in compos mentis, when it is deranged, when its mind is captured by a nefarious force, this then is what happens.

Confusion reigns.

What’s illegal becomes legal, and what’s legal becomes illegal.

Bedlam reigns.

The UPND is now NO LONGER fit for purpose.

It is in breach of Zambia’s Republican Constitution.

Its erratic behaviour now threatens not only democracy but the integrity of an entire nation, our motherland.

If not an insane one, what parent abandons his own child? This then is what the UPND has done to its own foot soldiers, it’s own loyal followers and members, as today they live in destitution, as if not in power, gnashing their teeth in poverty and agony.

Just how greedy and callous can an entity be?

To what end do we seek power if not to share it with the citizens, to end their poverty, and to uplift their livelihoods?

But then this story isn’t new. It has happened before and it will happen again in the future.

Its end is known.

This is what happens when any ruler departs from the divine principles of governance, the principles of equality, the principles of justice and liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all.

When this happens, the gods intervene to restore the default settings of existence, settings of order and balance.

The wrath of the gods is now upon the UPND. Much madness will soon follow.

The UPND’s behaviour is merely the storm before the calm, the chaos which precedes order.

For it is written that those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first deprive of reason.

Aluta continua!

The UPND has now taken us back to the days of the liberation struggle, and again, the hour to fight for our freedom, has come.

Indeed though suffering may endure for a night, joy surely comes in the morning.

Zambians will win in the end.

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

7 November 2023