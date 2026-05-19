UPND has officially adopted Hon. Dr. Alex Katakwe for  Solwezi East  Constituency seat

GRATEFUL FOR THE TRUST BESTOWED UPON ME BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND UPND



I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, and the entire United Party for National Development (UPND) National Management Committee (NMC) for the confidence and trust bestowed upon me through my adoption as the UPND 2026 Parliamentary Candidate for Solwezi East Constituency in Mushindamo District.





This adoption is not only a great honour, but also a solemn responsibility which I accept with humility, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to serve the people diligently.





I remain fully dedicated to advancing the developmental agenda and vision of the UPND government under the able leadership of President Hichilema.





I pledge to work tirelessly in promoting unity, economic empowerment, youth and women participation, infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and improved livelihoods for the people of Solwezi East and Mushindamo District at large.





I further reaffirm my commitment to upholding the values of transparency, hard work, and servant leadership as espoused by our great party, the UPND.





Together, we shall continue building a prosperous, inclusive, and forward-looking Zambia for all citizens.



May God bless the people of Solwezi East, Mushindamo District, and the Republic of Zambia.

“Twamitoteni mwane.”



Hon. Dr. Alex Katakwe

UPND Parliamentary Candidate – 2026

Solwezi East Constituency