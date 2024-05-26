UPND HAS TAKEN US BACK TO COLONIAL MENTALITY – MUKANDILA

…they are now kidnapping politicians

Lusaka… Sunday, May 26, 2024

Lusaka Lawyer and Matero strongman Celestine Mambula Mukandila has bemoaned the continued division in the country despite “our forefather’s struggle during our attainment of independence.”

Mr Mukandila says the current regime has taken the country back to the colonial mentality, where people were disappearing.

He has accused the UPND government of practicing kidnapping politics by shutting the young voices that are talking of the struggles in the country.

Speaking during freedom fighters meeting held in Matero in commemoration of African freedom Day, Mukandila urged the freedom fighters to continue encouraging the future generations to fight for their economic and political independence.

“We know along the way, you lost a lot of your comrades but the grandchildren of those comrades are here with you today. It is us and we want to tell you to say the struggle for liberation has continued. We got independence in 1964 but now we are fighting to economic independence. Ba Zulu apa petili pano, vintu nivodula (Mr Zulu, here were we are, things are expensive) because we are not economically independent but we can assure you that we are still fighting this battle. Along the way, we have had leaders who have decided to betray your faith and your struggle, they have gone back to the West as Western puppet,” he said.

“But we are going to assure you that the struggle continues, we are going to continue to fight for the liberation of our economy. These people have decided to give the West our mines, our minerals. Our mines have been given away. But the struggle continues, we shall fight for these things. These people have taken us back to the colonial mentality, people are disappearing now. They have decided to start kidnapping politicians, a young voice that is talking, young voices that are talking for the struggle, the continuation of the struggle”.

He further assured the freedom fighters that the country will soon be united and both political and economic independence will be attained.

“So, now we are coming here to assure you to say these struggles continues, we shall not give up. The blood that was running in the bodies of Kenneth Kaunda is running in us. The spirit that you had to fight for the liberation is in us. We have reached a point where we have now told ourselves to say it can only be done by ourselves through your guidance and it can only be done by ourselves without fear of mortal individuals because now we know what we are fighting for is a bigger cause. We are fighting for the bigger cause for this nation,” said Mr Mukandila.

“And you told us to unite the country; we united the country but what we are seeing is very disappointing. Our leaders are have started dividing the country but we can assure you that we remain strong and we shall ensure that we live as one Zambia one nation. As we celebrate African freedom day, we thank you and we wish to appeal to our leaders to remain true to our nation and we shall forever remember your struggles, we will be with you”.