UPND HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR MILESTONES ON THE COPPERBELT AS NEW DAWN DEVELOPMENT AGENDA GAINS MOMENTUM





 Key Takeaways – UPND Health Sector Achievements in Copperbelt



1. Massive Recruitment Drive



• Over 3,000 health workers have been recruited across Copperbelt Province over the last three years, improving service delivery and reducing staffing gaps.





2. Infrastructure Development



• Construction and upgrade of several health facilities, including new hospitals equipped with modern technology such as MRI machines, oxygen plants, and X-ray equipment.





3. Zambia Flying Doctor Service Revitalized



• Outreach programs have increased from 1–2 per month to 8–10 per month.

• Two fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter now support emergency and rural health services.





4. Enhanced Medical Supply Chain



• Availability of essential medicines and medical supplies has risen from 30% to over 80–90% in many areas.





5. Copperbelt Cancer Hospital Underway



• A new state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility is 70% complete, expected to open by December.





6. Public-Private Partnerships and CDF Use



• Strong collaboration with private sector players and CDF funding has enabled upgrades to roads, mortuaries, laundries, and other hospital infrastructure.





7. Community-Focused Health Services



• Emphasis on bringing healthcare to underserved and remote populations.

• Inclusion efforts underway, such as sign language interpreters for public communication.





8. Strategic Health Planning



• Health posts contextualized as first-aid stations, with referrals made to specialized facilities as per structured health system tiers.



© UPND Media Team