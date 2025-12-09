UPND HITS BACK AT MPANDE IN DRAMATIC REBUKE OVER “NEGLECTED ARTISTS” CLAIMS





IN a dramatic turn of events, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has fired back at recent allegations by artist Emmanuel Mpande who claimed that creatives from Southern Province are being sidelined by the Government.





In a strongly worded statement released on 8 December 2025, UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman for Politics and Mobilisation, Trevor Mwiinde, dismissed Mpande’s remarks as “false, unfortunate and ill-timed”.





Mwiinde said Mpande’s assertions were not only misleading but also amounted to exploiting a moment of grief for political mileage.





The controversy erupted shortly after the burial of Southern Province’s celebrated musician, Mapiki Allan, whose passing sparked widespread sympathy across the arts industry. While emotions were still high, Mpande alleged that artists from the region were being overlooked by the current administration, triggering public debate.





But the UPND insists the reality is far from Mpande’s claims. Mwiinde stressed that before the UPND formed Government in 2021, artists from Southern Province had “limited support and opportunities” but now they have gained more visibility, including being given platforms to perform during presidential visits to the province.





In a surprising revelation, Mwiinde also said some artists have been selected for defence training as part of broader youth empowerment programmes.





Mwiinde urged Mpande and other artists not to resort to public outbursts but to use established party channels for airing grievances.



CCRS