UPND INJUSTICES DRAGGED ME INTO POLITICS – John Sangwa

UPND INJUSTICES DRAGGED ME INTO POLITICS – SANGWA
MOVEMENT for National Renewal (MNR) leader John Sangwa says he joined politics because of the injustices brought by the United Party for National Development government.
Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s State of Nation programme, Sangwa said he was never interested in politics because it’s destructive nature.
He said he was compelled to start the movement because of the deterioration of constitutionalism in the country.
“I personally do not like politics, but looking at how things were going, I was compelled to start the movement,” he said.
Sangwa said he was ready to serve but needed support from Zambians who had the capabilities.
He said the country was in a mess under the UPND government and that action was needed to make reforms and save the nation from total collapse.
Sangwa said the UPND was running the country in the wrong way, citing the misapplication of the Public Order Act.
He said he needed about a million people to support the movement for him to serve. Sangwa said he was optimistic that the movement would meet the target ahead of the August 13 general elections.
“We had a few teething problems like the platforms we used, but we are hopeful that we are going to meet the target,” he said.
The Mast
You dragged yourself because you thought you were special, wait for your portion of zeroes
@John Sangwa: I beg to differ with you. What the heart does not desire, the eyes will not admire. You could have entered the fray from a different angle, the fact that you chose politics is ipso facto evidence that you’ve always been envious of this game. When Zambia was an abused, neglected wife being passed around by the PF, very few people wanted to date her, now she’s regained her beauty and every Tom, Dick and Harry, wants to marry her. Nakawama! I hope my fellow electorate will choose the right person to marry our mother on August the 13th. I rest.
100% well explained. This joker was sleeping well at night while the constitutional was being raped by politicians & judges who made midnight deals & trashed the election dispute.
Politics is no joke, where is your Doris Banda. Just because you served on a mining board you think you can enter politics that easy
Caution: never give power to broke people, it’s a disaster.
POA was left by Colonialists, all the previous governments found and left it but you never joined politics. The country was in a mess under PF where we saw a lot of politically motivated killings in cold blood. Were things okay to you that time? But since 2021, how many people of such killings have occurred under UPND to force you to join politics? Are you serious Boss? UPND is even trying to amend the POA or it has already amended it after scrapping the death sentence.
You are 100% right citizen. The man is seriously deficient on sincerity. The ‘injustice’ he is talking about could just be to do with Hilux Banda. Epelaa! Kwasila! Kwamana!
SO, WHAT VAULE HAVE YOU BROUGHT SIR IN POLITICS APART FROM ADDING ON TO THE NUMBERS OF THOSE WHO WILL BE GETTING ZEROS?
The right time to join politics if you really meant well is during ECL reign when recklessness, cadrism, nepotism, corruption and lawlessness was at it’s highest. You joined politics because UPND never gave you what you anticipation. You wanted a position but you were not appointed and you got frustrated. It’s normal anyway.
You do not know where you stand.