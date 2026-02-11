UPND INJUSTICES DRAGGED ME INTO POLITICS – John Sangwa

UPND INJUSTICES DRAGGED ME INTO POLITICS – SANGWA



MOVEMENT for National Renewal (MNR) leader John Sangwa says he joined politics because of the injustices brought by the United Party for National Development government.





Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s State of Nation programme, Sangwa said he was never interested in politics because it’s destructive nature.





He said he was compelled to start the movement because of the deterioration of constitutionalism in the country.

“I personally do not like politics, but looking at how things were going, I was compelled to start the movement,” he said.





Sangwa said he was ready to serve but needed support from Zambians who had the capabilities.

He said the country was in a mess under the UPND government and that action was needed to make reforms and save the nation from total collapse.





Sangwa said the UPND was running the country in the wrong way, citing the misapplication of the Public Order Act.





He said he needed about a million people to support the movement for him to serve. Sangwa said he was optimistic that the movement would meet the target ahead of the August 13 general elections.





“We had a few teething problems like the platforms we used, but we are hopeful that we are going to meet the target,” he said.



The Mast