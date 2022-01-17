Patrotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee in charge of information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda said the United Party for National Development (UPND) will make history as a one-term party.

Speaking when he addressed party officials in the Kabwata constituency, Mr. Nakacinda said that the former ruling party will not give the UPND chance until they sober up.

“We are winning the Kabwata election for Zambians. Clement Tembo will be a symbol of the victory for Zambians in parliament. Instead of addressing the issue of their planned demolition of houses in Mapuloto area in Kabwata to pave way for a shopping mall, they arrest us and put us behind bars for proposing violence.,” he said.

“We are not afraid of arrests. UPND is a one-term party and President HH has already acknowledged that when he said he is not seeking re-election in 2026,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

Mr. Nakachinda who is campaign manager in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election said instead of arresting PF officials on trumped-up charges, the UPND Government should focus on delivering on their campaign promises.

Mr. Nakachinda said the fear of losing the Kabwata parliamentary by-election is giving the UPND sleepless nights and hence tying, by all means, to have the PF candidate Clement Tembo arrested.

“The Kabwata polls will determine the future of the country as it will show If Zambians are happy with how they voted in 2021. UPND has accepted that elections are a problem for them in Kabwata and hence plotting to arrest Clement Tembo so that they disadvantage him,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

“God will protect him and PF will not give UPND a chance. We need to remove fear, if we do so, we will not liberate Zambians. Late President Sata and former President Edgar Lungu were brave that’s why PF managed to rule the country,” He adds.

And Mr. Nakachinda said the 2021 election loss has taught the PF a bitter lesson and is moving towards amending its mistakes ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“Selfishness contributed to elections loss and some publicly displayed money which angered Zambians. We humble ourselves before Zambians and ask for forgiveness.

The loss has taught us bitter lessons. Things are bad in the country and we need to fight back and work together in order to liberate Zambians,” Mr. Nakachinda said.