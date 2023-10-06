UPND IS ABOUT TO BURRY THE ZAMBIANS-PF SG NAKACINDA

…………says the real political scammers are those who lied to the Zambian people.

Lusaka…….Friday, October 6, 2023 [Smart Eagles]

The Patriotic Front Party says the UPND Government are the real scammers because they have dedicated their time in office to telling lies to the Zambian people.

Featuring on Diamond TV, PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda said people must realise that the country is in a ditch and the Government is about to burry its citizens with failed policies.

Hon Nakacinda said there is hunger in certain parts of the country due to shortage of food.

“There is no mealie meal in certain parts of the country, People do not have food, Zambians must realise that we are in a ditch and UPND is about to burry us.

people need to wake up quickly and correct the situation because citizens risk dying of things that could have been prevented. Today we do not even have something in our reserves” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda said he does not expect Vedanta Resources to change its ways once it assumes operations at Konkola Copper Mines.

He said “You can change someone geographically, but you cannot change who they are”.

Hon Nakacinda said the perfect example of such a scenario is President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND Government.

“Zambia is a perfect example as the country changed the location of President Hakainde Hichilema whose history is known since privatisation into State House. It has only amplified who he was.

One of the reasons why we have had disaster in the Agriculture sector is because of wanting to have short cuts undertaken in terms of procurement and proceeses. I can tell you that two three seasons, we have had a tender process in the Agriculture sector in terms of procuring inputs and so on cancelled several times, only to end up with single sourcing. Those who were contracted, you can trace them to the people who are in power,” he said.

And Hon Nakacinda is taken aback with what he termed as fraudulent awarding of money to people connected to the UPND.

He said what is transpiring is tolerating daylight robbery of resources.

“Look at how they are awarding themselves money fraudulently , there are cases that were stopped by a nolle, a nolle implies that a matter has not really been concluded, there is no court that has pronounced the matter either by acquital or otherwise, but an attorney general is forced to sign a consent Judgement. We are here as the Zambian people tolerating daylight robbery.

We have the Constitutional court that pronounced itself that the removal of Mutembo Nchito was properly undertaken. How can the Attorney General want to overrule the decision by the Constitutional court. I will be surprised if Mr Nchito will want to receive that money because it stinks corruption. Do we have honest people or we have people who want to look everything through their corruption,” he said.

SmartEagles2023