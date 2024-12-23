*UPND IS READY FOR PAMBASHE, PETAUKE-MWALITETA*



*…says UPND’s Kawambwa elections victory a sign of growing trust in the New Dawn administration*



The UPND’s recent victory in the just-ended Kawambwa Central constituency by-election is a sign that the people of that area are thirsty for development and this has made us more confident of scooping the looming Pambashe, Petauke by-elections, says UPND Lusaka Province chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta.





And Mwaliteta says the elections results that saw Nason Musonda become the first UPND lawmaker in the Luapula wasn’t surprising, saying the victory meant that the people of Luapula had bought into the UPND’s developmental agenda.





In an interview on the Morning Kwacha Breakfast Show on Millennium TV today, Mwaliteta also rubbished claims that the UPND was involved in voter manipulation, calling the assertions as unfounded, misleading and cheap propaganda.



He said the loud noise that has continued to emanate from the opposition camp following UPND’s triumph in Kawambwa was the machination of doom sayers and enemies of progress who haven’t accepted that the ruling party’s delivery to the expectations of the Zambian people had made the party more formidable and attractive.





On the violence perpetuated by Tonse Alliance spokesperson, Sean TEMBO, PF deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri and Lungu’s personal photographer, Andy Luki, Mr Mwaliteta reminded the opposition that time for politics of violence, name-calling and smearing mud against political opponents was long gone.



Mwaliteta also rose to the defence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ, saying Citizen’s First (CF) President, Harry Kalaba’s allegations that the electoral body was biased towards the the ruling party was fallacy and baseless.





He said the UPND was a formidable political party that has mastered the art of winning elections, adding that the red family had so much on the plate that had made it attractive to the people of Luapula.



Mwaliteta further emphasized that progressive economic interventions such as the Social Cash Transfer-SCT, increased CDF, Cash4Work were but among the few transformative strides that has seen majority ordinary citizens want to identify and associate with the Hakainde Hichilema led government.





He said it was the hideous behaviour and insatiable appetite by the opposition to use ulterior methods such as the infamous *”Plan B”* to usurp power that prompted President Hichilema last Friday to make emphasis that he wouldn’t allow people with hidden political agendas to undemocratically unseat the UPND.



*UPND MEDIA TEAM*