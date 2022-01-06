We are confident of retaining the vacant Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming by-elections, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, obvious Mwaliteta has charged.

Addressing the Media at the UPND Lusaka District offices in Libala this morning, Mwaliteta stressed that it was gratifying to note that the message of hope from the ruling party had sat well with the people of Kabwata.

He was in the company of senior party officials including NMC Trustee, Grace Chivube, Lusaka District Chairperson, Savious Ndaba and Kabwata Constituency Chairperson, Isaac Sulwe, among others.

And Mwaliteta says the recent rantings and unfounded accusations notably by PF Acting President, Given Lubinda and other opposition figures against the Head of State was a sign that President Hichilema valued upholding democratic tenets such as freedom of speech and the Press.

Mwaliteta says he was happy for the overwhelming support that the ruling party was receiving from the people of Kabwata in the on-going parliamentary campaigns for that area.

Mwaliteta said the fulfilled campaign promises such as free education, disbursement of Equalization Fund to all the 116 districts, payment of retirees benefits and planned employment of 30, 000 teachers and 11, 000 health workers should motivate the people of Kabwata to elect UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa in the forthcoming by-election.

So far, the campaigns have been incident-free with all participating political parties conducting their campaigning without interference from either the ruling party or the Police.

Kabwata Constituency residents will on 20th of this month go to the polls to elect their area MP.

Mr Mkandawire met his fate on 18th November, 2021 when a BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955 which was being driven by Jane Mwale lost control and rammed into his stationary Toyota IST registration number ALX 2038 which then squeezed him against the perimeter of his wall fence, leading to the seat falling vacant.

The people of Kabwata are poised to benefit from a number of developmental projects that are being rolled out by the New Dawn administration especially with the hefty CDF allocation totalling K25.7 million which will help in alleviating poverty and other economic challenges facing the locals in the area.