UPND is the worst performing government since 1964- Saviour Chishimba

THE MOST IMPORTANT MAN IN ZAMBIA



Compatriots; whether you and I like it or not, there can only be one President of Zambia at a time and right now it’s Hakainde Hichilema. This acceptance and submission is very very important and it cannot be construed as being part of the UPND.

It’s simply civility and respect for the sake of fostering a healthy policy-based politics. When the governing party picks some ideas from the opposite side of the divide Zambia wins and it’s beneficial to the Republic. To be precise, we must all be united in our political interests for what works for our country.





It seems to us, in UPP, that our country is so used to a divisive and vitriolic politics that whenever we issue an apolitical statement like we have done on ZESCO, some take it as “going to bed with UPND”. Let us stop this nonsense. What’s wrong with stating that ZESCO is not stealing or manipulating the units – it’s just that electricity is now expensive and government must adjust downwards the tariffs for low income households? Our statement was advisory for the good of all. Progressive policies can start even now if those in government care.





UPND is the worst performing government since 1964, but it cannot be compared to the MMD-run PF which lost power in 2021. Our country was in deep economic turmoil and if the MMD-run PF won what we are seeing now could have been worse. The debt stock was huge and unsustainable! State management was reduced to short term or temporary reliefs for the sake of the elections.

In order for the Kwacha to appear strong, BoZ would simply offload dollars onto the market. By now, Zambia could have been a junk and failed state worse than the weak DRC whose Katanga region the UPP-led Government will annex in less than 100 days of winning the elections.





Cadres took over virtually every aspect of life and disorder became commonplace. It was no longer about what you know, but who you know. It’s an act of national senselessness to be nostalgic about that era in the history of our country!





Nearly all former PF ministers must be behind bars. A forensic audit of all infrastructure projects under the central government and all councils countrywide will reveal that all contracts were highly inflated and companies owned by looter ministers awarded themselves contracts. It’s unbelievable how the MMD/PF-run UPND Government has failed to deal with these real cases of corruption and genuinely prosecute the looters who are now using the looted public funds to sow seeds of chaos. The UPND has its own share of stealthiness in corruption.





The UPP’s #BringBackOurMoney! anti-corruption crusade has dossiers on these corruption scandals that the MMD/PF-run UPND has failed to deal with.





Whereas we fully support the free education policy, there is much more that the UPND in government could have achieved by now if the most important man in terms of leadership and direction acted on basics such as scrapping off PAYE, increasing government spending in growth sectors, introducing windfall tax in the mining sector, introducing blockchain technology in all mining companies including precious stone mines to monitor extraction and procession up to revenue, reduce the reserve ratio to 5%, address supply bottlenecks (spurring growth and jobs), mandatory conscription of the youth into the army, opening army bases in all the districts, setting up army-run state farms in all the districts of Zambia, disbanding ZESCO (separate generation from distribution), legislation to allow Zambians to buy off the national debt, increasing the minimum wage to K15, 000, among other measures.



Make Zambia Great Again (MAZAGA).



Saviour Chishimba

Party President

UPP