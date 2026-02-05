‘UPND KASAMA VICTORY LESSON TO HH, SOUTHERNERS ’-Nason Msoni

‘UPND KASAMA VICTORY LESSON TO HH, SOUTHERNERS ’
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Southern Province must seriously learn from the voting pattern exhibited by the electorate in Kasama during the recently held mayoral by-election, All People’s Congress Party (APC) President Nason Msoni has said.
Kasama residents voted without any regional or tribal inclination.
Speaking in an interview with The Mast from London, United Kingdom, Msoni described as destructive the political solidarity and regionalism practiced by the people of Southern Province who only vote for fellow Southerners during elections.
“So, President Hichilema should not only toast the Kasama victory senselessly but use this occasion to reflect on his own behaviour as a leader,” he said.
Msoni said Hichilema had squandered an earliest opportunity to change the narrative in his five year tenure.
The people of Northern Province were trying hard under difficult circumstances to teach Hichilema and Southerners that tribal politics had no place in a modern day society, and it was possible to unite all Zambians as one regardless of their origin.
“By voting for a party that is associated with regional voting, the people of Kasama are expecting Southerners to change in the voting patterns in Southern Province also,” Msoni said.
He said if the voting pattern in Southern Province was allowed to continue, Southerners risked being rejected in other regions as well on the basis of how they reject other tribes in their homeland.
“We encourage Southerners to reflect deeply on the outcome of the voting pattern in Kasama as that is how it should be,” Msoni said.
“Mr Hichilema must be ashamed that despite the way he has ill-treated, under-represented and maligned the people from other regions, they have not repaid him with evil but love and support,” he said.
Msoni said Hichilema would go down in Zambia’s history as a head of state who divided citizens through the promotion of regionalism.
“Hichilema’s style of leadership will be remembered as having appointed more people from a particular region into key state and government institutions, including the diplomatic, defence and security wings,” he said.
Zambia needed an impartial president to unite citizens and not divide them.
“Look at the people surrounding him at State House. They all hail from the same region,” Msoni said.
The Mast
How old are you, Mr. Msomi? The people from Southern Province gave Chiluba 100% of their votes; they supported Mwanawasa and Sata. Now that they have voted for HH, you seek to undermine them and label them as tribalists. This is a very weak argument you are attempting to make. Do not be foolish. Why would they choose to vote for you when they are fully aware that you have nothing to offer? Your reasoning is divisive and superficial. You do not deserve any position in government, sir; you are merely a noise maker.
People cast their votes for you when you present valuable offerings that enhance their lives. This cannot be classified as tribal voting. Msomi, you possess nothing of value to provide; therefore, no one will support your candidacy.You are so shallow in thinking
You think they will ever learn?
That’s wishful thinking.
As it was in 1962, so it was in 1964, in 1968 until Zambia became one Party state in 1972…
After the 1991revolution, one thought lessons had been learnt, and Kenneth Kaunda had buried the Tribal Fault lines, but alas it wasnt to be .It went back to the same in 1996,2001,2006,2011, 2015, 2016, and 2021.
And it will be the same in 2026.
Not even Levy Mwanawasa was accepted as their own…not pure enough.
It’s a lost cause.
Just focus on what is right…And what is right is what Kasama showed in the Mayoral Elections, a pattern which was there even in 2021. Forget about “P@@mitivity”
Tribalists like you always twist things to suit your narrative. Since you have brought it up, how was the voting pattern in Muchinga, Luapula and Eastern province for UPND candidates in all the previous elections before 2021? When were the first UPND MPs in these provinces elected, despite the party being in existence for over 20 years? If we start using tribal lenses like you, do you know that only Eastern province voted for UNIP in 1991, while the rest of the country including southern province voted for MMD. Now since UNIP was led my an eastern (KK), should we also say the people there voted on tribal lines or it was just their best choice in their minds at the time? Stop your primitivity and look at things logically.
Msoni I thought you had more than one brain cell, but alas it was an illusion. I am a southerner, I don’t buy your way of thinking. Don’t divide us you imbecile with divisive politics. Respect yourself ok. Leave my brothers and sisters alone from northern province please.
As a matter of facts, I have always seen Harry Kalaba to be right person for plot 1. But of late he has lost direction and now I will vote for Brian Mundubile for president, but I am a southerner pure Tonga/Ila. What are you talking about Msoni? Mulekwata ko insoni bakalamba. Amashiwi yamo te ya suma iyoo.