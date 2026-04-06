UPND LAUNCHES INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ASSEMBLY





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has officially announced the commencement of intra-party elections leading to the General Assembly scheduled for April 15, 2026, where the party president and members of the National Management Committee (NMC) will be elected.





UPND Chairman for Elections and Campaigns Likando Mufalali, flanked by National Chairman Collins Maoma, said the party has already issued guidelines and regulations to members to guide the electoral process.





Mr Mufalali disclosed that nomination fees have been set at K100,000 for the position of party president, K2,000 for National Management Committee positions, K500 for provincial leadership, and K10 for lower party structures.





He explained that elections are being conducted from branch level up to provincial assemblies, which will in turn constitute the General Assembly. He emphasised that the process is open to all bona fide members in good standing with the party.





Speaking at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat, Mr Mufalali stated that the party’s constitution does not allow for any leadership vacuum, hence the timely commencement of the electoral process, which will run up to April 15, 2026.





He said all aspiring candidates, including those contesting the party presidency, are free to participate, stressing that there are no shortcuts as the party strictly adheres to its constitution.





Mr Mufalali further assured members that the elections will be conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, with representation from all regions.





He added that the process will ensure at least 30 percent participation by women, including persons with disabilities.





He expressed confidence that the party will emerge stronger and more united following the General Assembly.

©Falcon