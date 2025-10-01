UPND LEADERS CAUTIONED AGAINST PUBLIC REBUKE OF OFFICERS AFTER MATAMBO’S POLICE CRITICISM





By Joseph Kaputula



Former Transport and Communication Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba is urging UPND leaders to handle matters more formally after Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo publicly criticized a traffic police officer for mounting a roadblock early in the morning.





In a widely shared video, Mr. Matambo is seen expressing concerns that officers were causing unnecessary delays on Copperbelt roads.





However, Dr. Mushimba says while acknowledging Mr. Matambo’s genuine concerns, he is suggesting that a more effective approach would be to engage the traffic police’s central command, which instructs officers on roadblock placements.





He has told Phoenix News that the increasing number of roadblocks and speed traps nationwide are part of the traffic police’s design and implementation.





Dr. Mushimba adds that criticizing an officer publicly, as Mr. Matambo did, could be demotivating.



PHOENIX NEWS