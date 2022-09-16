UPND Loss In Luangwa Has Nothing To Do With Democracy But Loss Of Popularity- Saili Phiri

SAILI PHIRI KASENENGWA ASPIRING CANDIDATE WRITES…

UPND LOSS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY BUT LOSS OF POPULARITY.

It is wrong for the president to attribute every loss to democracy. When things are not going well you need to look back and check on yourselves. Its high time the President started working. He is depending on the massive civil service employment as a defense to his performance not forgetting that we have very few educated people in the country who would appreciate that and see the impact of the recruitment process.

The other thing is that the President should avoid self praise. It is good to listen to critics and understand what they are trying to explain. When you explain yourself too much people will turn you into a usual motivation speaker who just exaggerate his achievements to win people’s attention.