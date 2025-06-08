PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON MWALITETA CALLS FOR DIGNITY AND RESPECT IN MOURNING FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU





Lusaka, June 8, 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has called on members of the Patriotic Front (PF) to mourn former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with dignity and refrain from actions or statements that bring the government into disrepute.





Mr. Mwaliteta noted that instead of using this moment of national mourning to unite the country, some PF members are attempting to revive the same disorder and hooliganism that contributed to their electoral defeat.





He said the UPND is committed to mourning the late former Head of State peacefully and with the respect he deserves, alongside all Zambians.



Mr. Mwaliteta emphasized that the UPND would not condone provocation during this sensitive period and urged the Church and other moral voices in society to counsel the public on the importance of respecting those in positions of authority.





He warned that making irresponsible and malicious statements, especially those known to be false, amounts to serious provocation. He reminded the public that no situation including a funeral places anyone above the law. Any deliberate attempts to mislead or incite the public will be met with equal firmness by the UPND.





Mr. Mwaliteta also revealed that the government is aware of a letter being circulated by the PF, allegedly written by a Deputy to the Secretary to the Cabinet, which falsely suggests that the State had imposed a travel ban on the late former president. He stated that this document has been submitted to law enforcement agencies for investigation under applicable cybercrime laws.





Mr. Mwaliteta reaffirmed that former President Lungu should be accorded the dignity and respect befitting his status as a former Head of State and cautioned PF members against exploiting his passing for political gain.





