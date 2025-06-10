UPND LUSAKA TEAM LEADS MOURNERS TO BELVEDERE LODGE WITH CALLS FOR PEACE AND UNITY





Lusaka, Monday, June 9, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND), led by Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, this morning led a delegation of mourners to Lusaka’s Belvedere Lodge the official government-designated venue for the funeral reaffirming the party’s commitment to national unity and respectful observance during the official mourning period for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Mr. Mwaliteta, accompanied by members of the UPND Lusaka Provincial Executive Committee, joined ordinary citizens in signing the book of condolences and paying their respects to the late former Head of State.





Speaking at the event, Mr. Mwaliteta called on all well-meaning Zambians to use the designated funeral venue to mourn peacefully and respectfully, away from political noise and confusion.





“We have come here, as citizens and leaders, to mourn the late president with the dignity he deserves,” Mr. Mwaliteta said. “We invite all Zambians who wish to pay their last respects in peace to come to Belvedere Lodge, where official proceedings are being conducted in an orderly and respectful manner.”





He emphasized that Belvedere Lodge remains the official site recognized by the state for all funeral activities related to President Lungu and that it is important for the public to follow government guidance during this period.





Mr. Mwaliteta also urged political players not to politicize the funeral, warning against divisive actions and inflammatory remarks that could disrupt the spirit of unity and mourning.





“This is a time for national reflection, not political point-scoring. Let’s honor the former president’s legacy by upholding peace, respect, and dignity,” he said.





The UPND has reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the late President Edgar Lungu is given a befitting send-off, with full military honors and the respect owed to a former Head of State.





As Zambia continues to observe the official mourning period, the UPND has called on citizens across the political divide to stand together in solidarity, unity, and compassion.



© UPND Media Team