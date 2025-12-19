UPND MAY HAVE WON BILL 7, BUT THEY WILL LOSE THE WAR IN 2026- Fred M’membe

UPND MAY HAVE WON BILL 7, BUT THEY WILL LOSE THE WAR IN 2026



SOCIALIST Party President, Dr Fred M’membe, has charged that while the UPND may have won the battle through the passage of Bill 7, they will ultimately lose the war in the 2026 general elections.





Dr M’membe said 2026 presents a historic opportunity for the people of Zambia to liberate themselves by voting for real and genuine change that puts the interests of the majority first. He emphasized that political power must return to the people and be used to serve the common good, not narrow political or personal interests.





He urged all well-meaning opposition political parties to rise above personal ambitions and place the national agenda at the centre of their political engagement. According to Dr M’membe, Zambians are looking to the opposition for unity of purpose and a shared commitment to national interests, not fragmented efforts driven by individual egos.





Dr M’membe noted that history shows that removing the UNIP government was easier than the task that lies ahead in removing the UPND in 2026, making unity, discipline, and strategic cooperation among opposition forces more critical than ever before.





He concluded by stressing the importance of national unity as the country moves towards the 2026 general elections, calling on all progressive forces to work together in the interest of Zambia and its people.



Socialist Party