UPND may lose 2026 polls on voters’ wisdom not opposition strength- John Sangwa

Renowned Lusaka Lawyer and Movement for National Renewal (MNR)

leader John Sangwa says opposition coalitions have failed to

make a mark in the country.

Sangwa posits that the fact that every Jack or Jill can easily

form political parties is the major drawback in having

versatile opposition alliances in Zambia.

He pointed out that the obtaining environment where anyone can

form a political party, is driving many to just think they can

go it alone.

Speaking when he featured on the EMV Veriefied podcast Sangwa

said the other drawback was the absence of a binding legal

framework to provide for respect for memorandum and of

Understanding (MOU) signed in an alliance that would provide

for legal effect.

He said when a legal framework such as the Political Party

Bill, is not promulgated it will remain almost impossible for

alliances to work.

He said Section 24 the provided of the Bill provided for

electoral pacts and political alliances.

He has an example where a legal framework existed in Kenya,

where the MOUs are deposited with the Registrar of Political

Parties and had legal effect.

He said if the Opposition Parties succeeded in forming

alliances before the 2026 elections, it would be based on

Gentleman’s Agreement and the process remained n

He also stated that he had difficulties with the current

arrangements and initiatives based on the removal of the UPND

government and where policies were not the driving force.

He said the UPND has failed the people of Zambia, but

alternative programs and different policies.

He said the country has not learnt anything on the details of

electoral pacts or alliances of 1963, 1991, 2011 and 2021.

He said the failure by the opposition would leave the wisdom to

the people as shown in both 2011 and 2021 despite having

numerous candidates, the race was a two-horse race.

He however said the constitutional provisions that required a

presidential candidate need to win with a majority victory of

50%+1, a matter that will force the Opposition to come

together. -ZE