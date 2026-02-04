UPND may lose 2026 polls on voters’ wisdom not opposition strength- John Sangwa

Renowned Lusaka Lawyer and Movement for National Renewal (MNR)
leader John Sangwa says opposition coalitions have failed to
make a mark in the country.
Sangwa posits that the fact that every Jack or Jill can easily
form political parties is the major drawback in having
versatile opposition alliances in Zambia.
He pointed out that the obtaining environment where anyone can
form a political party, is driving many to just think they can
go it alone.
Speaking when he featured on the EMV Veriefied podcast Sangwa
said the other drawback was the absence of a binding legal
framework to provide for respect for memorandum and of
Understanding (MOU) signed in an alliance that would provide
for legal effect.
He said when a legal framework such as the Political Party
Bill, is not promulgated it will remain almost impossible for
alliances to work.
He said Section 24 the provided of the Bill provided for
electoral pacts and political alliances.
He has an example where a legal framework existed in Kenya,
where the MOUs are deposited with the Registrar of Political
Parties and had legal effect.
He said if the Opposition Parties succeeded in forming
alliances before the 2026 elections, it would be based on
Gentleman’s Agreement and the process remained n
He also stated that he had difficulties with the current
arrangements and initiatives based on the removal of the UPND
government and where policies were not the driving force.
He said the UPND has failed the people of Zambia, but
alternative programs and different policies.
He said the country has not learnt anything on the details of
electoral pacts or alliances of 1963, 1991, 2011 and 2021.
He said the failure by the opposition would leave the wisdom to
the people as shown in both 2011 and 2021 despite having
numerous candidates, the race was a two-horse race.
He however said the constitutional provisions that required a
presidential candidate need to win with a majority victory of
50%+1, a matter that will force the Opposition to come
together. -ZE
Legal binding that, legal binding that, let people do what they want. If hh said that you would be saying no democratic space.
However, there’s some relevance i what you’re saying, but sounds restrictive.