UPND MEDIA COMMENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR ENSURING LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU RECEIVES A BEFITTING FUNERAL





Lusaka, June 22, 2025 — The UPND Media Team has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema for his continued diplomatic efforts to restore Zambia’s national dignity and steering the country away from political embarrassment by self-serving politicians exploiting the death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for political gain.





In a statement issued by UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, the party has hailed President Hichilema’s handling of the situation, particularly his engagement with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Ozzy Lamola, during a courtesy visit at State House in Lusaka.





Mr. Simuuwe said the President’s actions are focused on preserving the integrity and legacy of Zambia, not for personal gain, but for posterity.





“President Hichilema is rewriting our history, which politicians who do not love this country and its legacy want to tarnish. What he is doing is meant to protect Zambia’s integrity and posterity,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.





He further criticized opposition figures whom he accused of using the death of the former President for political gain.





“Those playing dirty politics and attempting to blackmail the government over President Lungu’s death are feasting on rhetoric. It is unthinkable, alien, immoral, and unacceptable behavior in any democratic state,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





The UPND Media Director emphasized that the President is committed to ensuring that his predecessor is given a dignified and respectful sendoff, in accordance with the law.





“We thank the President for his tireless efforts to ensure that President Lungu is buried at the designated presidential burial site, in line with the Benefits of Former Presidents Act. This is about upholding national values, not scoring political points,” he said.



©️ UPND Media Team