UPND MEDIA TEAM CHALLENGES MISLEADING STATEMENTS MADE BY JOE MALANJI’S LAWYER, JONAS ZIMBA





WE wish to remind Mr. Jonas Zimba that he is not a court of law to stop President Hakainde Hichilema from commenting on corruption related matters of those who have already been convicted.





The President did not comment on the merits of any ongoing appeal, nor did he reference any issue that is sub judicial to the appeal against the conviction of Mr. Malanji, but referred to the number of convictions in corruption cases including that of Mr. Malanji, and there is nothing wrong with that because that is what it is.

.





The individual in question has already been convicted and is currently serving their sentence. A conviction is a matter of public record and has already been adjudicated and an appeal does not extinguish the conviction until the appellate court has determined otherwise.





What the law restricts is commentary on the merits and demerits of an active appeal, which the President did not do.



There is similarly no law that prohibits the public or the President from discussing the helicopters in question, especially when doing so without venturing into the ongoing appeal.





The President referred to facts already adjudicated, and nothing in his statement amounted to interference with judicial processes.





Mr. Zimba must therefore stop seeking public sympathy through sensational statements made from various platforms. Zambia must focus on justice, truth, and the due process of the law, not attempts to intimidate public officials from speaking on matters of national interest.





The UPND remains committed to upholding the rule of law.



UPND Media Team