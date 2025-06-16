UPND MEDIA TEAM MOURNS FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AT BELVEDERE LODGE





Lusaka, 16th June 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe today led a delegation of the party’s media team to pay their respects to the late sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, at the official funeral venue, Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka.





Speaking during the solemn occasion, Mr. Simuuwe called for national unity and reflection during this time of mourning, emphasising the shared humanity that binds all Zambians beyond political affiliations.





“We are mortal human beings and all of us are headed to die. In times like this, culturally and as Zambians, we put differences and political opinions aside and come together for a just cause, to mourn the late President Lungu,” he said.





Mr. Simuuwe reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for unity and peace, noting that the late President deserves a dignified and respectful sendoff befitting his status as a former Head of State.





In his tribute, Mr. Simuuwe wrote: “On this day, 16th June, 2025, we celebrate the life of His Excellency, 6th Republican President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We shall remember him for handing over power peacefully, including the instruments of power, to President Hakainde Hichilema.”





Meanwhile, UPND Special Assistant to the President for Special Duties, Mr. Mubita Nawa, also joined the media team and signed the official book of condolences.



The late President Lungu is being mourned across the nation, with political leaders, citizens, and international representatives paying homage to his legacy and contribution to Zambia’s democracy.



© UPND Media Team